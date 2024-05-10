Graduate students of KNUST dig borehole for Nanton Girls Model JHS

By Solomon Gumah

Nanton (N/R), May 10, GNA – A group of graduate students from the Institute of Distance Learning of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has constructed a borehole for Nanton Girls Model Junior High School (JHS) to ensure the students’ access to potable water.

The gesture formed part of the students’ Master of Science in Development Management course completion, which tasked them to identify and embark on a community initiative.

The group, known as Tahima, comprised six graduate students namely Mahamud Yakubu, Gifty Awuni, Amadu Zulyaden, Abubakari Sadiq Fatima Zaharawu, Blessila Na-afoe Kandoh, and Barikisu Gruzah.

Mr Mahamud Yakubu, Project Lead for the group, at a ceremony to hand over the borehole to the authorities of the school at Nanton in the Northern Region, said the Nanton Girls Model JHS was chosen for the project because of its challenges.

He mentioned challenges such as lack of potable water, books, sports and footwear and the ripping off the school building.

He said members of the group raised resources to construct the borehole, adding they would raise more resources to mechanise the borehole as well as address other identified gaps in the school.

Mr Yakubu said the initiative was also in line with the Sustainable Development Goal four and five, which focused on quality education and gender equality.

Madam Zubaida Mustapha, Nanton District Girl-Child Education Coordinator, said issues of water, sanitation and hygiene had been the major challenge confronting girls’ education in the area.

She commended the group for their support calling on NGOs and stakeholders to emulate the gesture.

Madam Salamatu Adams, Nanton District Health Promotion Officer, sensitised the girls on their sexual and reproductive health rights, and urged them to desist from engaging in premarital sex, and rather channel their time to learning to enable them to become responsible citizens.

Madam Rahana Hussein, Headmistress of Nanton Girls Model JHS, said most of their lesson hours that were hitherto used to search for water, would now be channeled to other meaningful and productive academic activities.

Dr Victoria Mensah Nyamadi, Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy Programme Coordinator at the Department of Development Management, KNUST, praised the group for the gesture, saying such initiatives would contribute significantly towards bridging the development gaps, especially in vulnerable communities.

