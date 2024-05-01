GRA educates Kinbu-Sub taxpayers on online services   

Accra, May 1, GNA – The Domestic Tax Revenue Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has educated tax payers within the Kinbu-Sub enclaves on its new online payment platform.

The tax payers were also sensitised to promptly file their monthly tax returns to avoid sanctions.

Mr Charles Essandoh Mensah, Assistant Commissioner, Kinbu Large Tax Office, said this at a tax clinic programme held at the GRA head office in Accra.

The programme is on the theme: “Helping You Get It Right.Filing Personal Income Tax Returns-Using the Taxpayers Portal.”

The month of April was set aside by the Authority to create awareness among organisations and individuals on the importance of filing their returns, paying taxes, and complying with the law.

The Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 895) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 (Act 915) enjoined taxpayers to file their tax returns with the Commissioner-General, GRA, not later than four months into the next year.

Mr Mensah said the online payment system for filing tax returns had made it easier for tax payers to pay their taxes from the comfort of their homes.

“In the past, when the online system had not started, we had our tax payers queue at their offices at the end of every month or tax filing period,” he said.

That, he explained, necessitated the management of GRA to educate and encourage tax payers to file their taxes on the digital platform to address the situation.

He urged tax payers to visit any GRA offices for assistance when they face challenges in filing their taxes.

Reverend Charles Adomah, Internal Audit, Ghana Audit Service, expressed satisfaction about the seamless system, which he said was “very good and productive.”

Madam Sylvia Buadi, Tax Schedule Officer, Ministry of Interior, said the introduction of the online system of filing taxes was timely and appropriate in avoiding queues at the offices of GRA.

GNA

