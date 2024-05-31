GPCC Vice President calls for attitudinal change on environment

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, May 31, GNA – The Right Reverend Dr. Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal, and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on Ghanaians to desist from the habit of dumping refuse into the gutters to prevent flooding.

He said the practice had choked several open drains leading to avoidable flooding and its consequence disasters in the country.

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra ahead of the rainy season.

“Ghanaians should desist from polluting the environment especially through the haphazard disposal of garbage and help to maintain a clean society,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih said attitudinal change was the only panacea to cure the bad behaviour of throwing rubbish into gutters and on the streets and charged Christians to supplement government’s efforts to address poor environmental sanitation.

The First Vice President said it was unacceptable for Ghanaians particularly Christians to pollute the environment with empty sachet water bags among others which posed health hazards.

He said it was sad Ghana had been ranked among the World seventh dirtiest country and charged Christians to support the efforts of redeeming the country’s image.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih said throwing garbage into gutters frustrates the efforts of government to address the perennial flooding in the country.

‘Resources to desilt choked gutters and drains could be used to accelerate development in other sectors of the economy,’ Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih added.

