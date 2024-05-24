24-year-old mason jailed for abduction, defilement

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), May 31, GNA – A 24-year-old mason, who abducted and defiled a 14-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 16 years Imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Francis Blay, who was charged with two counts of abduction and defilement, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu convicted Blay on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Superintendent of Police Alex Odonkor, said the complainant, elder sister of the victim, the victim, a school dropout and Blay all resided at New Atuabo, in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He said in 2023 the accused happened to be a friend to the victim’s family.

The court heard that on February 25, 2023, at about 1830 hours, the complainant sent the victim to buy her camphor in a store opposite their house, but she did not return home with the item.

Prosecution said a search conducted by the complainant in their neighborhood for her proved futile, and therefore, reported the case to the Domestic violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Tarkwa on February 26, 2023.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said an Extract of Occurrence was prepared for the complainant to be taken to radio stations in Tarkwa and Kumasi for announcements to be made so she could find the victim but to no avail.

On Monday April 22, 2024, at about 1800 hours, the complainant had a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as Diana, and said she lived at Esiama Kikam in the Western Region.

She then informed the complainant that the victim lived with Blay at Kikam and that she had just given birth and was finding it difficult to survive.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said the complainant quickly informed the DOVVSU at Tarkwa, and with the help of police officers at Esiama, Blay was nabbed, and the victim was rescued together with her two months old baby.

Prosecution said during the investigation, the complainant pleaded with the police to let Blay refund the money she spent while searching for the victim and also to take care of the baby.

GNA

