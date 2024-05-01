Ghana steps up efforts to pass new Labour law 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 1, GNA – The government is working hard to get the new Labour Bill passed into law by the end of the year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

The Bill, among other things, proposes substantial changes to the structure, architect, and judicial functions of the National Labour Commission (NLC).

When enacted into law, it is anticipated to address labour concerns promptly to maintain a stable labour environment, such as the swift resolution of industrial disputes.

Addressing the 2024 National May Day Parade at the Independence Square in Accra, President Nana Akufo-Addo noted that addressing labour issues remained a priority of his Administration.

The theme for the event was “Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development,”.

The President acknowledged that disputes and disagreements were bound to arise in the course of work.

“However, when such disputes and disagreements emerge, we look forward to the responsible agencies for redress,” he stated, stressing that over the years the Government had noted the challenges confronting the NLC in the discharge of its mandate.

Consequently, the fundamental changes being proposed in the new Labour Bill are in tandem with the Government’s policy of ensuring that the backlog of cases regarding labour disputes becomes a thing of the past.

President Nana Akufo-Addo disclosed that between 2017 and 2023, a total of 4, 207 cases were recorded at the NLC.

The Commission settled 2, 678 cases, representing 64 per cent of the cases it handled, leaving some 36 percent unsolved.

“The Government in its quest for peace and security will continue to roll out policy measures in strengthening effective administration for the transformation of the world of work,” the President stated.

It was in the collective interest of the people to promote peace, security and stability ahead of the 2024 elections, he advised.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), advocated an improvement in the working conditions of Ghanaian workers.

They should be enumerated adequately to enhance productivity for sustainable economic growth and development.

GNA

