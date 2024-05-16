Ghana signs education exchange programme MoU with South Korea  

Accra, May 16, GNA – The Ghana Commission for UNESCO and the authorities of the city of Seocho-gu have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operationalise a strategic educational exchange programme between Ghana and Korea.

This collaboration was facilitated by the Korean National Commission for UNESCO.

It is to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, offering opportunities to aid the development of future generations who would contribute to the global community.

The collaboration would also enable students in UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPNet) in Ghana receive support from Seocho-gu City to participate in international exchanges in the area of public education.

Mrs Ama Serwah Nerquaye Tetteh, the Secretary-General of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, who signed the MoU on behalf of the Commission, expressed optimism about the potential of the partnership.

She said, “this partnership will deepen and broaden the scope of the two cities of Accra and Seocho-gu.”

“This is the beginning of many more collaborations aimed at fostering connections between students in Korea and their counterparts in Ghana through school visits,” she stated.

Mr Park Jeawone, the Deputy Mayor of the city of Seocho-gu, indicated that the exchange programme would provide an opportunity for learners in Ghana to benefit from understanding the cultural, technological, and educational development in Korea, and same for learners from Korea.

He was confident that the bilateral cooperation would also, “enhance the cultural diversity and experiences of the two countries, especially for beneficiary students.”

For this year, the exchange programme would offer 10 students in ASPNet schools in Ghana the opportunity to stay in the city of Seocho-gu to exchange knowledge of their culture, innovations, and educational experiences with their Korean colleagues.

During their stay in Seocho-gu, the students would engage with local peers, participate in workshops, and attend classes that cover a wide range of subjects, from traditional Korean arts to the latest technological developments.

The participating ASPNet schools for the maiden edition of the exchange programme are the McCarthy Hill School, Trom M/A Basic School, and Accra College of Education Demonstration School.

GNA

