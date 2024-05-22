GEA commends Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise for their digital environment support  

Accra, May 22, GNA – The Ghana Employers Association (GEA) has expressed profound gratitude to the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) for its support and commitment to promoting a secure and responsible digital environment in Ghana.

Mr Alex Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEA, said the partnership between the GEA and NHO had been instrumental in bringing vital digital initiatives to fruition in Ghana.

“We find ourselves at a pivotal moment, as the digital age reshapes the way we conduct business and manage data,” Mr Frimpong stated at the opening of a Seminar on Cyber Security and Data Protection in Accra.

“It is imperative for us, especially as employers, to stay ahead of the evolving cyber threats that pose significant risks to our enterprises and the personal data entrusted to us by our employees and clients.”

The two-day seminar, which was organised by the GEA in partnership with the Cyber Security Authority and Data Protection Commission with the support of NHO, was aimed at creating awareness and deepening the understanding of employers in the everyday online/offline interactions with Information Communication and Technology (ICT) devises.

Mr Frimpong said the seminar had, therefore, been meticulously designed to enable the GEA to inform and educate employers about risks associated with cyber threats and attacks as well as equip them with the requisite strategies to protect the digital assets of their organizations.

He urged participants at the seminar to engage fully and think critically about how the knowledge acquired at the seminar could be implemented within their respective organisations.

He reiterated that their collective effort was crucial in fostering a culture of trust and responsibility that would resonate throughout their industries and beyond.

“To the broader employer community, let this seminar and message serve as a call to action to prioritise cybersecurity and data protection within your operations,” he stated.

“The skills and strategies we develop here are critical in protecting not just our businesses, but also the rights and freedoms of all individuals whose data we manage.”

Mr Eric Bansah, Principal Manager of Cyber Security Authority, reiterated that the digital era had come to stay; saying, “Gone are the days when the days when we had the traditional practice of working and it is evident that we cannot go back to that traditional era.”

He noted that the digital era had also come as a juicy period for cybercriminals as well; adding that “it is very important that as we embrace digitisation, we also try to understand the aspect of cyber security”.

Mr Akrobotu Quintin, Director for Regulatory and Compliance at the Data Protection Commission, said, “When it comes to data protection, there is no one that protects your data better than yourself.

“We are in a digital era, businesses are digitising their processes, Governments are digitizing but what comes along with this is threats on personal data. No business exists without processing personal information.”

He said in this digital era whilst they innovate, make decisions, and use data to determine the future of their organisations, it was important to appreciate the responsibility that comes along with that adding that it was important to appreciate information security and the privacy of people.

