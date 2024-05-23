French President Macron arrives in troubled New Caledonia

Sydney, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – French President Émmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived in Noumea, the capital of France’s Pacific territory New Caledonia, after more than a week of serious unrest.

“My wish… is to be alongside the people and see a return to peace, calm and security as soon as possible,” Macron said as he arrived in the Pacific archipelago, which lies 1,500 kilometres east of Australia, on Thursday morning.

The visit was expected to last one day.

The French leader is expected to meet with local political leaders and security personnel, with the aim of resolving the current crisis and paving a peaceful way forward for the territory.

France had already deployed 2,700 police officers and some military units to New Caledonia in the wake of riots which began on May 14. Six people have been killed and over 200 detained under a state of emergency.

The situation has improved in recent days, but residents feared Macron’s visit would fuel a resurgence of violence.

The protests emerged in response to proposed electoral reforms which would give French nationals the right to vote in provincial elections after ten years of residency in the territory.

The indigenous Kanak population of New Caledonia, which has long campaigned for independence, accused Paris of pushing ahead with the controversial reform without considering strong opposition among the majority of the territory’s residents.

The archipelago gained extensive autonomy through the Nouméa Agreement of 1998. Paris is currently trying to conclude a new agreement with political leaders in the territory, which is strategically located in the southern Pacific Ocean.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

