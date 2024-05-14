FIFA names referees for Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers

Accra, May 14, GNA – The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has named referees for Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The Black Stars would play Mali in Bamako on June 6, before returning to Ghana to play Central African Republic on June 1o.

Egyptian referee Omar Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed would be the central referee in the match against Mali.

The 38-year old lawyer would be assisted by compatriots Abouelregal Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Ahmed (Assistant I), Ibrahim Ahmed Hossameldin Taha (Assistant II) and Hassan Elghandour Ahmed (Fourth Referee).

Algeria’s Abid Charef Mehdi would serve as Referee Assessor.

Balde Yaya from Senegal would work as Match Commissioner, while Dao Brahim from Mauritania serves as Security Officer.

In the match against CAR, Libyan referee Ahmed Abdulrazg would play the role of a Centre Referee, with compatriots, Mohammed Basim (Assistant I), Al Jahawe Wahed (Assistant II) and Huraywidah Abdulwahid (Fourth Referee), as his assistants.

Hadqa Yahya from Morocco has also been named as the Referee Assessor while Holland-Cole Kasho Joseph from Sierra Leone serves as Match Commissioner.

Ghana is 4th in Group I with three points, and would need the six maximum points to enhance their chances of making it to the next world cup to be hosted by three countries – USA, Mexico and Canada.

The Black Stars beat Madagascar 1-0 in the opening game before losing to Comoros in the second Group game in November last year.

GNA

