Ada NPP Parliamentary aspirant organises free health screening for residents 

Kasseh, May 14, GNA - Ms. Dornukie Naa Norteye, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for the Ada Constituency, has organised a free health screening exercise in honour in the constituency.

Residents of Ada who reside outside the constituency also benefited from the initiative.

Ms Norteye said she was deeply committed to the well-being of her constituents, particularly their preventive healthcare ahead of the December 7 elections.

According to her, such health screenings would be organised periodically to assist the less privileged and also alleviate the burden of healthcare challenges among the vulnerable.

The constituents who benefited from the health screening expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the thoughtful gesture from the parliamentary candidate.

They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the gesture was the first they had benefited from and therefore urged eligible voters to vote for her to continue with such initiatives.

Madam Erica Mensah, a resident of Lolonya and a beneficiary, said that for the screening, she was not aware of having high blood pressure.

Another beneficiary, who only gave his name as James, said the medicines he received for free might cost about GHC200.00 or more if he had gone to the hospital for care; therefore, he was grateful for getting them free.

Mr. Alfred Numegbey, head of operations for the Patriotic Health Team overseeing the screening, disclosed that high blood pressure and elevated blood sugar levels were prevalent among participants.

He advised all individuals to prioritise regular exercise and monitor their sugar intake for improved health outcomes.

