Farmer granted bail for possession firearm without authorisation

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (WN/R), May 10, GNA-A 33-year-old farmer, accused of possession firearm without authorisation and threat of death, has been granted bail of GH¢10,000 with two sureties by the Enchi District Magistrate Court.

Daliakor Darlington, the accused, pleaded guilty with explanation to the charges preferred against him.

The court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer, adjourned the case to Monday May 13, 2024, for continuation.

Prosecuting Police Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, said the complainant Sarah Goaba operates a drinking pub at Nkrankrom, and is a stepmother to the accused.

He said the complainant and Daliakor lived at Nkrankrom in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

On Tuesday January 30, 2024, at about 1500 hours, the complainant was in her pub attending to customers when she saw Daliakor passing by with a single barrel shot gun.

The court heard that after attending to the customers, the complainant went and sat in a plastic chair when someone came to grind his cooked cassava and plantain into fufu.

Detective Chief Inspector Agyare said the complainant who operated a fufu pounding machine in the pub got up to attend to the person, and suddenly heard a gunshot behind her pub rushed out only to see that the plastic chair she was sitting in had broken into pieces.

Prosecution said some men who were having drinks in the pub went out and got hold of Daliakor with the gun and he claimed he was folding the gun into two when it mistakenly fired and hit the chair.

They escorted Daliakor to the police station and reported the incident, but he denied the offence in his caution statement.

GNA

