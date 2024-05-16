Economic Fighters League weighs endorsement of Cheddar’s presidential bid, calls for Constitutional overhaul 

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, May 16, GNA – The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has signaled a cautious approach towards endorsing the leader of the New Force Nana Kwame Bediako’s, popularly known as Cheddar’s presidential bid for the 2024 General Election, emphasizing the importance of policy alignment.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, EFL leader Ernesto Yeboah, highlighted the need to scrutinize proposed policies before extending support, and ensuring candidates were deserving of endorsement.

Ernesto also advocated for a constitutional overhaul, calling for the abolition of the 1992 constitution and the establishment of a new democratic framework promoting equality and equity.

He criticized aspects of the current constitution, particularly the indemnity section, which he deemed inconsistent with principles of equality before the law.

“The whole indemnity section of the 1992 Constitution is an aberration of the disciplinary protocols of democracy. It is inconsistent with Article 17 of the Constitution which talks about equality before the law,” he noted.

The EFL leader emphasized the need to abolish ex-gratia and reduce presidential powers, citing examples of past administrations exploiting executive and parliamentary authority for personal gain.

He also questioned the nation’s continued reliance on IMF directives, asserting the importance of asserting sovereignty in economic decision-making.

Ernesto’s vision for a new political landscape includes measures to curtail winner-takes-all politics and enhance parliamentary oversight.

He expressed a preference for a forward-looking approach guided by collective historical insights, rather than amending the current 1992 Constitution.

“According to Professor Fiadjo, Chairman of the Constitutional Review Commission, making amendments to the current constitution, such as the removal of the indemnity section, would essentially repeal the 1992 Constitution and force a return to the 1960 Constitution, which was illegally overthrown,” he said.

As the 2024 elections loom, Ernesto expressed optimism about the potential for alternative movements or parties to challenge traditional political entities.

However, he underscored the importance of vigilance in ensuring new leadership aligned with the aspirations of the people.

The EFL’s stance underscores a broader call for systemic change, with Ernesto urging a re-evaluation of existing structures to foster a more inclusive and accountable governance framework.

The movement’s cautious approach towards endorsing Cheddar’s presidential bid highlights the importance of policy alignment and the need for a fundamental transformation of the political landscape.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

