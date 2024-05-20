ECG Juapong District cautions public against interfering with network  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, May 20, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Juapong District in its Tema Region, has cautioned the public against interfering with the company’s network in the area.

Ms. Rejoice Garfo, Juapong District Engineer, who gave the caution, said such acts of interference threatened both the company, customers, and the public as a whole.

She said this when the district discovered that a 200KVA transformer situated at Asikuma, under its jurisdiction, had suffered a burnout of the fuse protecting the transformer.

She said it had come to the company’s attention that some people, possibly electricians who were not staff, constantly interfered with the distribution network, especially in times of outage, to restore supply.

This, she stressed, was dangerous as these people would not know the uniqueness of the network design for that area.

She said: “If such interferences are not stopped, the entire transformer could get damaged.”

She added that the customers would likely remain without power supply for a while until a new transformer was installed if the practice continued.

Mr. William Ahenkorah, the ECG Juapong District Manager, stated that it costs the company a lot of resources to replace damaged transformers, which means that resources must be redirected to replace them when such incidents occured.

He said the situation burdened the financial operation of the company, and therefore the public should desist from such acts.

He indicated that before any part of the distribution network was worked on, the team ensured that power was off where necessary, as a measure to avoid accidents, injury, and death.

“Imagine, then, if an unauthorised person decides to work on the network because of an outage, and then the network gets energised. This can lead to a loss of life,” he stressed.

He urged customers and the public to report all issues concerning power supply, outages, and related problems to the ECG for resolution rather than taking chances on their own.

