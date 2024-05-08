ECG calls for community collaboration to safeguard electrical infrastructure

By Maxwell Awumah

Kpeve (V/R), May 8, GNA – Ms Christiana Jatoe-Kaleo, Volta Regional Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has reiterated the importance of community collaboration to safeguard electrical infrastructure in the region and beyond.

She said collaborative efforts were needed to combat rampant cable thefts and the burning of power poles, which were key factors contributing to some outages being experienced in the region.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo made the remarks when she called on the District Chief Executive of South Dayi, Kpeve , adding that a significant call to action was needed to bolster the protection of vital ECG assets within the district.

She said community vigilance was important in safeguarding ECG properties such poles, transformers and conductors to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo also shed light on the dangers of electrocution while cautioning against risky behaviours that could potentially lead to fatal consequences.

She urged residents to promptly report faults and incidents involving fallen poles or cables to the ECG helplines and district managers, emphasizing the imperative ness of safety protocols during adverse weather conditions.

Ms Jatoe-Kaleo said the area would benefit from ECG’s forthcoming educational initiatives to enhance public awareness of safety measures and prevent accidents.

Mr Godwin K. Dadzawa, South Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE) pledged the Assembly’s commitment to instituting by-laws aimed at curbing the incidence of burnt poles and cable thefts to help fortify the resilience of the electrical infrastructure in the district.

GNA

