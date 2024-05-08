Central Tongu DCE spearhead repairs of collapsed bridge

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), May. 08, GNA – Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive of Central Tongu District, has reassured stakeholders that measures are underway to repair the collapsed steel bridge at Sayikope, which spans the Aklakpa river connecting Central and North Tongu districts.

The collapse of the steel bridge precipitated by a trailer carrying 600 bags of salt, weighing 225 tonnes, caused significant disruptions to transportation in the area.

With a maximum weight capacity of 25 tonnes, the bridge succumbed to the immense strain, prompting urgent action from the Bridges Engineering Department of the Ghana Highways Authority.

Mr Zonyrah acknowledged the appeals from commuters and transport unions and assured them that both the Assembly and Mr Divine Osborne Fenu, the Chief Executive of North Tongu, are collaborating closely with the Ghana Highways Authority in expediting the repair process.

Mr Guggisberg Fiagbenu, the Chairman of the Juapong/Adidome Transport Union also raised concerns about an uncompleted culvert around Juapong which poses a threat to the lives of commuters when it rains.

Mr. Zonyrah said swift attention would be given to remedy the situation.

He said his office was poised to ensure that lives and properties of commuters were safe thus he would offer the necessary support to initiate that.

Mr. Zonyrah urged drivers to adhere strictly to road safety protocols to mitigate risks and ensure the well-being of commuters.

GNA

