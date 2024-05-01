Duadaso No.1 SH/TS headmistress appeal for boarding facility 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Duadaso No.1 (B/R), May 1, GNA – Mrs Veronica Amponsah, the Headmistress of Duadaso No.1 Senior High and Technical School, has appealed to government to consider converting the school into a boarding facility.

She said most of the students commuted from distant communities to attend school daily, emphasising that by transitioning the school into a boarding institution, all students could be accommodated to enhance their academic work.

Mrs Amponsah made the appeal during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the inauguration of the school’s governing board at Duadaso No.1 in the Jaman North District.

The 14-member board were representatives from various sectors, including academia, education, clergy, district assembly, parents’ association, director general’s office, teaching and non-teaching staff and the Past Student Association, to enhance the board’s decision-making process.

The DSH/TS was established in 2010 as a community school with six students, which later grew to 30 students; however, only 18 students completed the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

Currently, the student population has grown to 319. The school offers a wide range of courses, including general arts, business, home economics, and technical courses such as engineering technology and building construction.

Mrs Amponsah called for additional learning and hostel facilities at the school as it currently operated on a day school system.

She noted that the headmistress’s bungalow had been converted into a hostel for the girls, while the Parent Association, along with the community was constructing a hostel facility for the boys, which was nearing completion.

Mrs Amponsah said in rural communities, running a pure day school presented numerous challenges, indicating that when school reopens, students often take a longer time to arrive in the school.

Despite these challenges, Mrs Amponsah expressed gratitude to the government for providing a free meal daily as part of the Free SHS programme to students, saying this initiative had been a tremendous support to many of the students.

