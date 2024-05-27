Dormaa Circuit Court jails man for stealing

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), May 27, GNA – The Circuit Court in Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region, has sentenced Malik Ibrahim, a-23-year-old man to 24 months in prison for stealing.

Ibrahim pleaded guilty for stealing a sewing machine, an unspecified amount of money, and other valuables, and the court presided by Madam Philomena Ansaah-Asiedu convicted him accordingly.

Presenting the facts of the case, Police Inspector Joseph Mensah, the prosecutor told the court that the complainant, Joyce Amankwaa, is a trader residing at Dormaa-Ahenkro while the convict is a self-employed resident at Asushia, near Wamfie.

On May 21, 2024, around 0730 hours, the complainant visited her shop at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Tuesday market and detected those thieves had broken into it through the roofing, damaged the ceiling and made away with a sewing machine, 18 pieces of Kente clothes, unspecified amount of money and other valuables.

Police Inspector Mensah said the complainant reported the matter to the police, after which the investigations led to the arrest of the convict who had in his possession the sewing machine.

During the investigations, the convict admitted to committing the crime and was arranged before the court accordingly.

GNA

