Don’t compromise Islamic value while seeking to become professionals – Muslim women urged

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, May 29, GNA – The Ghana Academy of Muslim Professional (GAMP) has held its 13th annual sister’s forum with the call on Muslim women not to compromise their Islamic values in the quest to becoming professionals.

Hajia Samira Seidu Esq, Legal Practitioner, said, “in striving to attain personal career objectives we must be mindful of the principles of Islam, the values that we Muslims hold very important to us which identifies us as Muslims.”

She said Islam is a way of life and culture, and so there were rules and regulations that governed the way a Muslim must conduct him or herself.

“Even though sometimes these values may conflict with that of society, because Islam does not give you the right to do certain things if it is not defined in Islam, Islam does not disrespect the laws of any country, it rather teaches us to respect our leaders, laws and regulation.”

Madam Seidu said in most cases Islamic laws would align with the laws of the state. “Where you have a thin line, you have to obey the laws of the state, but as a Muslim you are a Muslim first so that should take a better part of you, while respecting the laws of your state, because not doing so may have implications.”

She noted that there was the need to distinguish between a Muslim and the dictates of Islam.

“The fact that some Muslims engage in bad behaviour, does not mean Islam encourages them to do that. “Islam teaches us to respect authority. Most Muslims find themselves at the wrong side of the law because of the moral decadence in society.”

Her ladyship Justice Mariam Sammo, a High Court Judge, said the moral decadence in society today started from the home, and it was important for Muslim parents to discipline their children when they go wrong.

“If you are discipline at the end of the day you will have economic independence, strategies for self-wealth, and Islamic values. But when you are not disciplined you lose everything at the end of the day.”

She urged Muslim women to manage their time properly, follow instructions, and preach discipline wherever they find themselves.

Hajia Hamdiya Ismaila, Chief Executive Officer, Savannah Impacts, speaking on promoting economic independence among Muslim women, said there were various ways to become economically independent, include savings and investment.

She said, “to be economically independent you must build wealth, be independent, make your own decisions about your expenditure, savings, and your

own selfcare. And this means that it is either you earn income or make income.”

“Decide how much you want to save at the end of the month before you spend it. And when you save, invest the money into something that would earn you extra income to supplement your monthly income.”

She noted that financial literacy was important, and parents must train their children at a very young age, to be disciplined about their spendings.

Hajia Ismaila noted that Islam was not against a woman working, saying Muslim men must not see economic empowerment of their wives as a threat, and women should not think that being economically independent meant they did not need men in their lives

“You should realize that the way the world is going you need to have some kind of support, so it is to support each other for a common good.

Mr Muniru Shaibu Alidu, President, GAMP, said the

Forum was organised in collaboration with CISA-Ghana, on the theme: “Empowering Muslim Women by Identifying Cultural and Religious Values, self-worth, educational opportunities and fostering financial independence”.

GAMP is a Non-Profit and faith-based organisation aimed at mobilizing and bringing together Muslim intellectuals and professionals to harness their energies and capabilities to effectively champion the course of Islam in Ghana.

GAMP also aims to promote education in all its forms in the Ghanaian society especially in deprived communities. It also seeks to foster and promote unity among Muslims and other religious groups in Ghana and the world at large by organizing programmes aimed at empowering the youth intellectually, socially and morally.

GNA

