NCCE urged Motor Riders to Be Law Abiding

Anfoega (V/R), May 28, GNA – North Dayi District Director of National Commission for Civic Education, Mr. Simon K. Mawuko, has urged motor riders to be law abiding and act professionally in their trade to avoid unnecessary confrontation with the Ghana Police Service and the public at large.

Mr. Mawuko made the call when he met Okada Riders’ Association at Anfoega, Vakpo and Bume Junction in the North Dayi District as part of the Commission’s series of activities to mark this year’s Constitution Week Celebration.

He said since 2001, the commission held the celebration to commemorate the country’s return to Constitutional Democratic Rule and this year’s activities were based on the theme: “Together, We Can Build Ghana: So, Get Involved.”

Mr Mawuko said solution to the numerous challenges facing Ghana such as Indiscipline, perception of bribery and corruption, vote buying, environmental pollution and degradation (Illegal Chain Saw Operators, Galamsey, Indiscriminate disposal of waste, building on water ways), child protection issues, regional security threats, child abuse and teenage pregnancies should be the responsibility of every citizen.

He highlighted Article 41of the 1992 which spelt out the duties of citizens.

In a similar programme, Mr. Mawuko also took the weeks celebration into the market and sensitised both buyers and sellers on the 1992 constitution of Ghana and encouraged them to keep reading the laws of Ghana.

GNA

