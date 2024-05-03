Confederation of African Football Confirms RS Berkane’s Qualification for CAF Cup Final

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Clubs Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), meeting on Wednesday to discuss the match between Renaissance Sportive of Berkane and USM Alger in the semi-final second leg of the CAF Cup, confirmed RS Berkane’s qualification for the final of this continental competition, following the withdrawal of the Algerian club.

In a statement, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) said it had received a copy of the CAF Clubs Committee’s decision concerning the USM Alger-RS Berkane match in the CAF Cup semi-final second leg, in which the Committee officially confirmed RS Berkane’s qualification for the 2023-2024 CAF Cup final.

According to FRMF, the Committee unanimously decided to sanction USM Alger with a 0-3 forfeit, and to submit the case to the Disciplinary Jury for possible additional sanctions.

In the CAF Confederation Cup final, RS Berkane will face Egyptian club Zamalek on May 12 in Berkane for the first leg, and on May 19 in Cairo for the second leg.

GNA



