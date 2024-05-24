Challenged cases reduce in second week of registration at Hohoe 

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), May 24, GNA – The total number of challenged cases recorded in week two of the ongoing nationwide Limited Voter Registration exercise in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region, has reduced significantly.

The week recorded 61 cases compared to the 330 cases in the first week of the exercise in the municipality.

The total number of voters registered by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the second week stood at 1,287 made up of 632 males and 655 females.

Female voters captured have dominated the exercise in the first two weeks.

A visit to the EC office registration centre by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), saw a reduction in the number of prospective eligible voters with almost no queues.

There have also not been any software nor data connection glitches in the week.

The Commission in a statement, however extended the exercise for two days to end on Wednesday, May 29 instead of Monday, May 27, 2024.

It says the extension is to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two days of the exercise.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,810 applicants have had their registration challenged for either being foreigners or minors on the 14th day of the exercise in the Volta region.

