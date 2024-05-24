Vice Chancellor of KNUST commends District 418 Ghana of Lions International for making impacts

Accra, May 24, GNA – Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has commended members of the District 418 Ghana of Lions International for their contributions towards the development of the country.

She said the impact made by the Association in areas such as disaster relief, health and well-being, environmental sustainability, youth and community development, over the years, could not be ignored.

Delivering the keynote address at the just ended three -day Convention of Lions of District 418- Ghana, Prof Dickson praised the Lions for making indelible impact in the lives of many and transforming the fortunes of the vulnerable in the society.

“You have succeeded in making significant contributions to improving the lives of millions of people around the world. By your activities, you continue to emphasise what the real meaning of success in life is all about,” she said.

The Convention was held on the theme: “Fostering Unity and Friendship for Sustainable Membership Growth”.

The Vice Chancellor noted that in uniting individuals from different backgrounds to serve their communities, the Lions Clubs had grown into one of the largest and most impactful service organisations across the globe today.

Nana Adu Mensah Asare, Amakomhene, commended the Lions for the various roles they continued to play in putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

Giving a report on the Association, Miss Kate Baaba Hudson, the District Governor of the Club, said the District currently had a membership of 1,300, adding that it hoped to add about 70 more members before the end of its service year on June 30, 2024.

She announced that the Club presented relief items to victims of the recent Akosombo Dam spillage disaster to alleviate their plights.

During the period under review, she said the District, which comprised 46 Clubs spread throughout the country, formed one additional Club known as the Hohoe Unique Lions Club and presented it with its Charter to officially welcome the Club into the Lions Family.

Miss Hudson, who is a former Editor of the Business Desk of the Daily Graphic and a former acting Editor of The Mirror, noted that there had been increased interest in leadership training programmes by members.

She disclosed that its Marketing Department made significant strides in enhancing brand awareness and ensuring brand consistency.

The District Governor also announced that the District was honoured during the 8th Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards ceremony held in October last year as the Best Humanitarian Group of the Year.

Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan, who was the first Vice District Governor, was installed as the District Governor Elect for the next Lions Service Year.

Dr Asamoah – Hassan expressed her gratitude to her predecessors for working hard to nurture the young district.

She said there was the need to hit the ground running to be able to contribute to the building of the District.

Mr Prince Obeng Dwamena, a Chartered Accountant and Tax Consultant, who is currently the Second Vice District Governor was endorsed as the First Vice District Governor.

Also, Mr Ebo Prah Manson, a Professional Construction Cost Advisor, Quantity Surveyor and Project Manager, was elected Second Vice District Governor.

A major highlight of the Convention was the parade of members from the KNUST main taxi rank to the Business School and a flag raising ceremony.

