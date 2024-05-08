Cargo plane makes emergency landing at Istanbul Airport, crew safe

Istanbul, May 8, (dpa/GNA) – A Boeing 763 freighter made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday after its landing gear did not extend, state media reports.

The crew evacuated safely, state broadcaster TRT reported.

The plane, owned by US delivery company FedEx, was on its way from Paris. Its nose landing gear suffered a malfunction while on approach to Istanbul.

The control tower was informed and necessary precautions were taken before the aircraft landed at 08:17 local time, TRT said, citing transport ministry.

TRT shared footage of the plane landing on its nose at the runway.

The 16R runway is closed to flights, it added.

GNA

