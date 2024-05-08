Krachi East Municipal Assembly confirms MCE nominee, Presiding Member

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 8, GNA-Krachi East Municipal Assembly members have confirmed Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the President’s nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

Mr Boateng secured 28 votes out of the 30 total valid ballots cast representing 96.3 per cent in the elections held on Tuesday May 7, 2024.

The MCE, who was the constituency Chairman in a speech after his confirmation, thanked members of the Assembly for the support during the start of the nomination process by the Government.

He noted that his vision was to ensure the uttermost development of Krachi East, adding that “every day must bring an improvement; today must be better than yesterday, and tomorrow must be better than today.”

Mr Issahaku Yakubu, the Municipal Coordinating Director, expressed his gratitude and satisfaction in the whole confirmation process and was optimistic that the smooth and peaceful confirmation of the MCE showed the assembly’s readiness to move the Municipality forward in terms of development.

Mr Daniel Machator, Oti Regional Minister designate, was grateful to the Assembly members for reposing confidence in the president’s nominee saying it was a sign of good things to happen in the Municipality.

He urged the assembly members and the entire workers to support the MCE to help bring his good visions to bear.

GNA sighted traditional authorities from the various communities in the Municipality, members of the Security Council, party wigs and departmental heads who graced the peaceful occasion.

In a related development, Mr Rockson Okru, Assembly member for Ayeremu Electoral Area, was also elected as the Presiding Member of the Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

Mr Okru polled 28 votes out of 30 valid votes cast, representing 93.3 per cent.

The election was supervised by Mr Kafui Klutse, the Municipal Director of Electoral Commission.

He was then sworn into office by Mr Dramani Alhassan, a District Magistrate Court Judge at Dambai.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Okru thanked the Assembly members for the confidence they reposed in him and urged them to demonstrate unity of purpose and teamwork, identify and help address the challenges to push forward development in the Municipality.

He urged his colleagues to ensure an all-inclusive support and supervision, active involvement in decision making and hard work in the interest of Krachi East Municipal Assembly.

The presiding member assured to cooperate with each other irrespective of their political affiliations and admonished the assembly members to criticise constructively as well as avoid tendencies that could impede the developmental process.

He encouraged assembly members to team up with their unit committee members, traditional leaders and major key holders to initiate development projects.

Mr Okru underlined the need for the assembly members to promote environmental cleanliness and help curtail filth.

