Awate Traditional Council inaugurated 

By Samuel Akumatey

Awate (V/R), May 13, GNA – The Awate Traditional Area in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region has been granted Traditional Council status to among others, take up judicial administrative functions.

In addition, five gazetted rulers from the area have also been inducted into the Council at its inauguration.

Mr Francis Obuajo, the Kpando Circuit Court Judge, administered the Oaths of Office as well as the Judiciary and secrecy, while Togbe Azahvuvu IV, the Paramount of the area was sworn as President of the Council.

Mr Evans Habada, the Human Resource Manager at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, on behalf of the Minister, inaugurated the Council and commissioned a fully furnished building for its secretariat.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs in a speech said the Council’s formation, sanctioned by the Constitutional Act establishing the chieftaincy institution, required dynamic leadership to be able to deliver peace and development for the area.

He appealed for peace and support for the Council and assured that the needed logistics and assistance would be made available by the Ministry.

The President of the Traditional Council in his inaugural address, said the council’s status capped the establishment of the 400-year-old community which claimed was the first to settle in the river enclave.

He applauded the Government for elevating the Traditional Area and encouraged all the communities under it to support the work of the Council.

“The formation of Council can only be achieved if we are strongly united. Let us pull together and make it work. Let it be something we can fall on. We should first build unity among ourselves,” he said.

Togbe Azahvuvu promised an open-door policy and pledged to build a legacy of creating jobs and development through collaboration with various stakeholders including the District Assembly, with plans to also develop the local white clay industry, as well as potentials of the riverine economy in the area.

Present at the inauguration were some heads of the Chieftaincy Ministry, local political leaders, and traditional rulers from far and near.

Mr Harry Attipoe, the Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs said the Council should become a model in the area and a pillar of peace, unity, and development.

He said the formation of the Council should not be opposed, since its establishment was to serve the needs of the people and not any chief or tribe.

However, before the event, some traditional rulers contesting the legitimacy of the Paramount Chief, issued a statement at a press conference calling for the Council inauguration to be suspended.

Mr Attipoe said any opposition to the council’s formation affected the growth and progress of the community.

Four others made up of the Dzodze, Amugo-Vego, Ave Xevi and Weta Traditional Councils, were also inaugurated during a three-day exercise by the Ministry in the Volta Region.

