Asuom Chief demands political parties prioritise clean and safe water

By Kamal Ahmed

Asuom(E/R), April 08, GNA – The Chief of Asuom, a farming community in the Yilo Krobo Municipal Area near Klo Agogo, has demanded that political parties seeking their votes must make provision for clean and safe water their top priority.

Dadematse Kwaku Agyei who made the demand in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have ignored their complaints.

Asuom, known for producing yam, maize, garden eggs, tomatoes, cassava, and livestock, has been struggling with a lack of social facilities, including clean water.

The chief emphasized that the political parties must demonstrate their efforts to address the water problem in the community before the upcoming elections on December 7th.

He also cautioned political parties against campaigning in the area unless they can guarantee clean water access, as the current pond water is affecting the health of residents.

Residents of Klo Agogo have also appealed to the Yilo Krobo Member of Parliament and the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly to resolve the water crisis.

Mr Francis Tetteh, a resident said people in the community would have to walk for about 500 meters to Asuom Manya in Upper Manya Krobo before accessing water, particularly, during the harmattan season.

Ms Hannah Adomah, another resident, expressed her dissatisfaction with political parties, especially NDC and NPP, stating that the absence of portable water was causing instability in their homes.

In addition, residents of Asuom Manya, a Sekesua suburb in the Upper Manya Krobo District, requested a borehole to be dugged for their convenience, as the current hand-constructed well is too far from their homes.

