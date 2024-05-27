Akwaaba UK announces first batch of artistes of 2024 Ghana Party in the Park  

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 27, GNA – Ghanaian international entertainment firm Akwaaba UK has announced the first batch of artistes for the 2024 edition of Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP).

A star-studded artist line-up, including King Paluta, Wendy Shay, KiDi, Lasmid, Kmot, Tulenkey, OlivetheBoy, DWP Dance Group plus a few others to be announced later would grace the 20th edition of the biggest Ghanaian music festival in the United Kingdom.

This year’s edition, which will take place at a new location Oak Hill Park in Barnet for Saturday, July 13, is expected to attract music fans across various walks of life as they witness the best of Ghanaian culture.

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaaba UK, stated in an interview that his outfit was ready to give patrons another remarkable and memorable experience.

“As you all know, Akwaaba UK has been at the forefront of putting together the biggest and best international events across Europe for the African community and beyond.

“All is set for this year’s Ghana Party in the Park festival, which happens to be the 20th edition, and we want to promise patrons another magical experience,” he said.

Mr. Tawiah also stated that a second batch of artistes would be announced ahead of the music festival, as well as some surprise appearances.

He further solicited support from all relevant state agencies, private entities, and key industry stakeholders in Ghana as well as the United Kingdom to help make this year’s GPITP festival a success.

