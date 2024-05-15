Air-conditioner repairer granted bail over alleged theft

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, May 15, GNA – A 25-year-old air-conditioner repairer, who was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera stealing has been granted a GHC50,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Amasaman Circuit Court.

Richard Abeo has been accused of unlawfully entering the offices of LeCountry Water Company Limited, his former employer, and made away with GHC27,542.00 and an HP laptop computer with an unknown value.

The sureties should deposit their valid National identity cards with the Court’s registry.

He has denied the charges and was ordered by the court presided over by Ms Enid Marful-Sau to reappear on May 11, 2024, for the case management conference.

The prosecution is to furnish Abeo, the accused person, with disclosures before the next adjourned date.

Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah giving his facts, said Mr Wilfred Tetteh-Larbi, Operations Manager, and Mr Daniel Adufu Abrakwa, Head of Administrations of Le-Country Mineral Water Company at Shikpontele, behind China Mall near Amasaman, were the complainants.

He said Abeo is an air conditioner repairer and a resident of Opah. He is a former employee of the afore-mentioned Company.

Mr Awuah-Ansah said on March 24, 2024 at about 1830 hours, accused person who had been dismissed from the company, went to the company’s premises and met the security men: Annie Baffour Patrick and Godfred Osei Bonsu, on duty, and collected the office’s keys from them with a false explanation that he had been asked to repair the company’s air conditioners.

Prosecution said Abeo went into the building and forcibly destroyed the company’s safe which was kept in the administrator’s office and stole GH¢27,542.00.

He further went into the operations manager’s office and stole an HP laptop computer belonging to the company which value unknown, the Court heard.

Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said the accused who was captured on the CCTV camera during the act went into hiding until May 3, 2024, when he was arrested.

The Court was told that the accused in his cautioned statement to the Police, admitted entering the premises and company’s office but denied the theft. Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah said after investigation, he was charged with the offences and put before court.

GNA

