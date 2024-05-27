1,315 Pertussis Cases Diagnosed in Bulgaria This Year

Sofia, May 27 (BTA/GNA) – A total of 1,315 cases of pertussis (whooping cough) have been diagnosed in Bulgaria so far this year, according to information from the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases published on Monday. The last reporting week, May 20-26, saw 145 new cases, 82 of them in the capital, the Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate says on its website. Between January 1 and May 26, 2023, only five pertussis cases were reported nationwide.

At the beginning of the month, it became technically possible to vaccinate babies against pertussis after the age of six weeks instead of the previous mark of two months. Children are inoculated on a compulsory basis and free of charge.

On May 22, the Council of Ministers approved an extra BGN 1 million to the Health Ministry budget to cover the costs of pertussis vaccination of pregnant women between the 27th and 36th week of their pregnancy, which comes at no charge for the recipients. In addition to funding the purchase of the vaccines, the money will be used to organize the immunization process, set up immunization offices and fund laboratory tests for pertussis.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures against the disease are in place until July 31.

BTA/GNA

