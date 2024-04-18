U.S. invests in public servants to enhance Ghana’s Public Safety Sector 

Accra, April 18, GNA – The US Embassy and Emerging Public Leaders, an organization that strengthens public institutions to create change, have collaborated to train public officials in Ghana’s public safety sector on conflict management.

The one-year training program, dubbed “the Professionals Engaged Against Conflict & Endangerment (PEACE) programme,” is being implemented by Ghana-based Emerging Public Leaders and seeks to provide professional development and leadership training to 25 public servants.

The initiative, part of the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, aims to improve the delivery of government services in Northern Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency by the U.S Embassy in Ghana said the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) and the Ministry of Interior are partners in the programme.

“One of the best ways to prevent conflict and support peace is to improve the delivery and reach of public services.

“That’s one reason why we’re investing in our partnership with Ghana’s public servants,” the statement quoted U.S. Embassy Press Attaché Kevin Brosnahan as saying at the launch of the programme.

It said the programme began in March 2024 with online professional development and training for more than 100 public safety professionals from various ministries and government agencies.

It said 25 high-performing public servants have been chosen for the year-long PEACE fellowship, the statement noted.

According to the statement, the fellows would learn best practices for security-civilian relations to promote public safety and security, build trust and confidence with local people, and help prevent conflict in Ghana’s Upper East, North East, and Northern regions.

The 25 participants include employees of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana Fire Service drawn from the Upper East, North East, and Northern Regions of Ghana.

The statement said the US government is working with at-risk communities in Coastal West Africa to promote social cohesion, inclusive economic growth, and accountable governance as part of the multi-year implementation of the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability.

GNA

