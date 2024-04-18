NPA urges users of LPG to accept Cylinder Recirculation Model  

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, April 18, GNA – The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has urged users of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the Upper East Region to accept and patronise the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) by the government when it is fully rolled out in the region for improved and cost-effective services.

The Authority said with the CRM, LPG cylinders will be filled and kept at exchange points closer to users, who would only be required to pay for the content and exchange it with their empty cylinders or register to have the filled cylinders when they do not own one.

That, the Authority noted, will help mitigate the risk involved in LPG operations, ensure accessibility for users as it would be brought closer to their doorsteps, improve efficiency in the value chain of LPG operations in the country, and create more opportunities for people.

Mr Bashiru Natogma, the Upper East Regional Manager of the NPA, made the call when the Authority sensitised users of LPG in Bolgatanga on the CRM.

He emphasised the new model was going to be implemented through exchange points that the authority had earmarked for the exchange of empty cylinders with filled cylinders across all communities.

“This is not going to be limited to some particular areas, but it would be opened up everywhere in our communities, so those days that one would have to travel a long distance with the cylinder to be filled would no longer be the case because we are going to ensure that all the communities in this region have the exchange points,” he stated.

Mr Obed Kraine Boachie, Head of Gas in charge of Commercial Regulation, NPA, reiterated that the new model had tackled the barriers to the use of LPG forthwith, considering that people did not have to own a cylinder to use LPG.

“Under the CRM, we are saying that a bottling plant would buy the cylinders, unlike now, when you would have to buy the cylinder, the bottling plant would procure the cylinders, so for you as a consumer, when you go and register, you will get a cylinder without having to buy one before you can use LPG,” he stated.

He also indicated that the Authority was in discussions with the government to consider removing some taxes on the LPG to make it more affordable.

Madam Sarah Yakubu, Assistant Programmes Officer, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Upper East Region, noted that the promotion for the usage of LPG was in the right direction for safeguarding of the environment as it would help reduce deforestation.

She urged the public to embrace the policy.

Mr Bright Akobanyam, the Upper East Regional Safety Officer, Ghana National Fire Service, charged the public to be cautious in handling fire to avert its adverse effects on lives and properties.

GNA

