Saint Kitts and Nevis supports Moroccan autonomy initiative, UN-led political process 

Accra, April 18, GNA -The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development, and Investment of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, reiterated on Wednesday in Rabat his country’s constant position “supporting Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara territory and the Kingdom’s territorial integrity.”

In a statement to the press following his talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Douglas also reaffirmed his country’s support for the UN-led political process aimed at finding a just and lasting solution to this regional dispute, while highlighting the relevance of the Moroccan autonomy initiative as the “only credible, serious, and realistic solution.”

According to a joint statement released after the meetings between the two ministers, this Moroccan initiative is in total conformity with International Law, the United Nations Charter, and the resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

The Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis announced its recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over its Southern provinces and its support for the autonomy plan initiative as the “only serious, credible, and realistic basis” for resolving the artificial conflict surrounding the Moroccan Sahara.

It also praised the socio-economic development taking place in the Moroccan Sahara thanks to the efforts and investments made by the Kingdom of Morocco under the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces.

This new model has significantly promoted the empowerment of the populations of these provinces and improved human development indicators in the region, the joint statement specifies.

Furthermore, as a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis welcomed the opening of an embassy of the organization in Rabat on October 19, 2018, and a consulate-general in Dakhla on March 31, 2022.

