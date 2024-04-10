Government to observe final funeral rite for late Rashid Bawa 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), April 10, GNA – The Government will on Saturday, April 20 hold the final funeral rites for the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

A release issued on Tuesday, April 9 with the caption, “Final funeral arrangements for the late H.E Alhaji Rashid Bawa”, read: “It is announced to the general public that there will be a secular final funeral rite of the late Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, H.E Alhaji Rashid Bawa on the 20th of April, 2024 at Kadjebi”.

The release, which was signed by Mr. Adjei Worlanyo Frank, Akan Constituency Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo will lead a high-powered government delegation to the funeral and that the President will first visit Hajia Suwera Bawa, the mother of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa to commiserate with her and other family members.

The release said the President would then move to where he was buried, and he would later sign the Book of Condolence and finally join mourners at the funeral grounds for the final funeral rites.

The statement said the Diplomatic Corps, the National, Regional and Constituency Executives of the NPP party as well as the rank and files of the Party in the Akan Constituency will be in attendance.

Alhaji Rashid Bawa died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Abuja, Nigeria, flown to Ghana and buried on Friday, March 15 at Kadjebi in accordance with Islamic customs and traditions.

Alhaji Bawa, a Legal Practitioner was the first Independent Candidate MP for Akan Constituency, winning with 12, 306 votes out of the 22,533 valid votes cast, representing 54.9 per cent in the year 2000 polls in the Constituency, former Ghana’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 2005-2008, Deputy Minister of Youths and Sports 2001-2002, among others.

