Tema West Municipal Assembly gets new MCE nominee

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 25, GNA – Ms Felicia Edem Attipoe, Ghana’s First Female Aircraft Marshaller, has been nominated as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ms Attipoe’s appointment would have to be confirmed through voting by the Assembly members of TWMA before she could assume office as the MCE.

The nomination was contained in a letter dated April 24, 2024, from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development and signed by Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the representative of the President.

It stated that the President, in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936) nominated her to the position pending approval by the Assembly.

Ms Attipoe, when confirmed, would replace Ms Anna Adukwei Addo, who had run the affairs of the TWMA since the last quarter of 2021.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the MCE nominee was born on April 21, 1975, and had over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry.

The multifaceted nominee played a pivotal role in supporting and mobilising members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Atiwa Asiama, Adenta, and Tema West, where she served as the former constituency women’s organiser and contested the Greater Accra Regional Women’s Organiser’s election.

GNA

