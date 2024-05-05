Ghana Mineworkers’ Union honours members

Accra, May 5, GNA – The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union of Trade Union Congress, Ghana, has honoured 300 members for their hard work and commitment in keeping the mines and the economy running.

The event took place in the form of a funfair and raffle draw in Accra, on the sidelines of this year’s May Day celebrations.

The event saw a number of union members win mouth-watering electronic gadget prizes, while others won cash prizes.

The items include, 10 KG front-loading washing machines with WiFi, a gas cooker with 60X60 free standing 4-burner electric oven, 55-inch android digital satellite 4k televisions, 43-inch smart digital satellite televisions, tabletop fridges, digital microwave ovens, electric rice cookers, kettles, and irons.

Mr Peter Baako Wilson, the National Chairman of the Union, and Mr Jerry Kwabena Andoh, the Deputy General Secretary, supported by other staff at the Union’s Secretariat, exhibited great dynamism and humour during the raffle draw.

This has kept the union members on their feet amidst singing and dancing, as the lucky winners enthusiastically run to pick their luck coupons to grab the handsome prizes at stake.

Mr Abdul-Monnin Gbana, the General Secretary of the Union, underscored the significance of recognising the sacrifices made by labour activists in their pursuit of workers’ rights and improved working conditions.

He said, “We should not take the union for granted, because it remains our heritage.

“The May Day celebration has a long and rich history deeply rooted in the advancement of workers’ rights. Throughout history, these rights have been fought for and won through the formation of unionised groups.”

The General Secretary advised the workers to remain vigilant and actively participate in unions activities, through which they could contribute to the preservation and furtherance of workers’ rights while holding their leaders in check.

Mr Gbana, while commending workers for their invaluable role in national development, stressed the need for them to be mindful of their health and safety at work, especially those engaged in hazardous and life-threatening occupations.

He called for effective collaboration between employers and workers to enhance the health and safety of the working environment and improve the working conditions of workers.

“At the end of the day, workers who have very sound, peace of mind, obviously, will translate in terms of hard work and, for that matter, productivity for the employer. So, they should open up and let us work collaboratively together.”

GNA

