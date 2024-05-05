Bernard Hill: Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor dies

May 5 (BBC/GNA) – Actor Bernard Hill, best known for roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has died aged 79.

He played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film and King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings.

His breakout role was in BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he portrayed Yosser Hughes, a character who struggled – and often failed – to cope with unemployment in Liverpool.

He died early on Sunday morning, his agent Lou Coulson confirmed.

Tributes to Hill have been coming in since the news of his death broke.

Writing on X, Scottish musician Barbara Dickson said he was “a really marvellous actor”, adding: “It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x.”

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

