Sanford Clinic marks’ World Malaria Day’ with free health screening 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Apr. 25, GNA—Mr Paul Addy, Clinic Director of the Sanford World Clinic has called on Ghanaians to report their sicknesses early and seek medical attention from qualified medical facility anytime they fall sick.

He also asked them to desist from self-medication since that could jeopardize their health status and even worsen their situations.

Mr Addy made the call when the clinic organized a free medical screening at Madina on Thursday, to commemorate World Malaria Day.

Thiis year’s celebration was on the theme: “Accelerating the Fight against Malaria for More Equitable World.”

Mr Addy said malaria was a disease that affected all populations especially in Africa and had become a great concern to governments as African countries have the hig hest burden of the disease.

He said though malaria was preventable and treatable, statistics showed that it was still a disease of global threat as half of the population continued to be at risk from the parasite-causing disease.

The Clinic Director said the country had chalked up many successes in its prevention activities and interventions over the years.

“This has become possible largely as a result of the implementation of cost-effective interventions,” he said.

He said in spite of the huge success the country has chalked, “we applaud the various stakeholders and that there is more ‘we can do to further reduce malaria burden.”

“As the World celebrate the day it is important to remind ourselves that in spite of the achievements there is the urgent need to expand equitable access to promotive, preventive, and curative healthcare services in the malaria elimination efforts,” Mr Addy added.

GNA

