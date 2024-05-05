Ketu North: NDC holds ‘Victory Health Walk’ ahead of December polls 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Dzodze (V/R), May 5, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has organised an event, dubbed: ‘Victory (Dzidudu) Health Walk’ at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region ahead of the 2024 general election.

The aim was to project Mr Edem Eric Agbana, the party’s parliamentary candidate for the area, and Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer and campaign vigorously for them to win the election.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of NDC, called on all eligible voters to vote massively for their young and energetic candidates to rescue the nation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The 2024 general election is going to be between the NPP and Ghanaians because almost everybody is feeling the heat of hardship,” he stated.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader in Parliament, appealed to all party faithful and sympathisers to campaign vigorously to ensure victory.

He said the NPP Administration deserved no more years to rule since many had expressed dissatisfaction with its performance “due to the unbearable hardship they have brought to the country.”

Mr Agbana, on his part, called on party members and supporters to embrace unity and togetherness for victory.

“Dziɖuɖu Zɔli’ is to give the signal that NDC is poised to take power from this incompetent NPP government and bring back smiles, happiness, and hope to all.”

He said Mr John Mahama remained the only candidate to fix the socio-economic, political, and other challenges of the country.

Mr Dotsey Torsu Galegbelime, the Ketu North Constituency NDC Communications Officer, said the party had learned from its mistakes adding: “This has brought more power and energy so the wind of victory is blowing for the NDC.”

The event, despite the early morning rainfall, was highly attended by dignitaries and residents in and around the area.

