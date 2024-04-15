Tema MESEC to meet on Kplejoo shooting incident 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 15, GNA — The Tema Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) is to hold an emergency meeting on Monday, April 15, to discuss the Kplejoo Festival shooting incident and the way forward.

Mr Frank Asante, the Tema Metropolitan Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the meeting is expected to bring members of the Council together, headed by Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, to discuss pending issues.

The meeting will focus on the circumstances leading to the deaths of two and injury of three persons and come up with measures to curb a recurrence.

He said a communiqué on the issue and the way forward would be issued by the MESEC after the meeting.

Two men were reported dead and three injured when some Kplejoo groups clashed with the Navy at Tema Newtown Friday evening during the final procession of the Kplejoo Festival.

The Ghana Armed Forces, reacting to the issue in a press statement, indicated that personnel of the Navy fired warning shots to protect the sensitive installations of the base and repel attacks from some youth in Tema Newtown.

It was noted that a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command of the Ghana Navy was attacked by a crowd partaking in the festival, causing damage to the vehicle and injuring the personnel on board.

That, according to the GAF, led to the arrest of three suspects, which caused the youth to attack the Tema Naval Base with stones and other implements, intending to release their colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has also condemned the Navy for driving through a thick crowd of people on a procession.

The Council questioned the intent of the Navy to carry and fire live bullets during a festival.

GNA

