Jehovah’s Witnesses-Ghana opens local languages’ Bible exhibition 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, April 15, GNA – The Jehovah’s Witnesses – Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board (GMMB) has opened an exhibition on the history of the Bible and Jehovah’s Witnesses in local languages at the Museum.

Dr Mahmoud Malik Saako, the Assistant Director, GMMB, explained that the museum space was for leisure, learning and research.

“So, what the Jehovah’s Witnesses have done, is a way of making the public learn to improve on their moral upbringing especially as the moral fabric of some of the people is dwindling,” he said.

The exhibition, he said, provided members of the public with both tangible materials like the Bible, fliers, photographs, and other informative leaflets and an intangible one, where a guide would physically educate them on the history of the Bible when they visited the museum.

Dr Saako said the literacy enhancement initiative would enable Christians to know more about their history and origin.

“So as a museum person and a researcher, I see this exhibition as something that can help us better understand our faith in our own native languages,” he added.

Mr Daniel Ashai Adashie of the Public Information Department of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Ghana, said the exhibition was open from April 11 to June 11, 2024.

The museum, he said, represented the preservation of the history of Ghana’s cultures, adding that, “and culture and language are inseparable.”

He noted that the exhibition would expose people to how relevant and alive the Bible was.

It would also take people through the historical journey of the translation work of Jehovah’s witnesses in Ghana in various local languages.

“After this exhibition, we will continue our work on the road sides and in people’s homes to spread the gospel. We want to make the person we speak to understand the Bible in their own languages because that better touches the person’s heart,” he added.

GNA

