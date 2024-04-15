Transport fares increment: drivers await GPRTU’s directive 

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, April 15, GNA – Drivers at the Tema Station bus terminal say they await the directive from the mother body of all transport unions, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), to increase transport fares.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the drivers said they could not unilaterally increase transport fares without a clear directive from the GPRTU.

Mr. William Ansah, a driver, who commutes from Tema Station to East Legon, said he had intended to increase the fare on Friday since fuel prices had increased in the previous week.

“I wanted to increase the fare, but my union chairman asked me to wait for the regional union before increasing any fare. We are spending huge funds on fuel, so we expect the union to bring a favourable fare for us. The new fare they want to bring must absolve the challenges for us,” he said.

Mr. Benjamin Attah, a driver who commutes from Tema Station to Adenta, said he was eagerly waiting for the unions to direct them on the appropriate fares to charge.

He said the decision to rely on the mother union for directives to increase transport fares had been the convention all these years.

He urged other drivers to be patient as he expected the union to give the directive by Wednesday.

However, checks by GNA revealed that the drivers of other transport unions, including the Cooperatives Union and the Concerned Drivers Association, have already increased transport fares.

GNA

