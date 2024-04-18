Stonebwoy dazzles with Davido at sold-out Madison Square Garden concert   

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 18, GNA – Award-winning Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy made a surprise cameo at Davido’s Timeless Concert at Madison Square Gardens in the United States of America (USA), last night.



The synergy between the two global superstars was electric as they thrilled the thousands of patrons with their performances.



They performed their chart-topping collaboration song “Activate”, much to the delight of the ecstatic audience.



The energy in the room was heated as fans sang along to every word, creating a unifying and unforgettable moment.



It also further solidifies the bond between Stonebwoy and Nigerian artistes, demonstrating their shared commitment to uplifting the African music scene on a global stage.



Noted for sharing the spotlight with Nigerian artistes, the Ghanaian singer recently brought out Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck for an exclusive performance of their new single “Ekelebe” at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games in Ghana.

Stonebwoy, who has had a stellar 2023, is in contention to pick his second Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Ghana Music Awards.

His ground-breaking 2023 album ‘5th Dimension’ is up for Best Album/EP of the Year, ‘Into The Future’ has received three nominations for Best Music Video, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Afropop Song at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

