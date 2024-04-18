Benjin YNS talks about latest song titled “what’s money” 

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, April 18, GNA – Last year, Benjin YNS, a new artiste on the music scene, released his newest song titled “what’s money”, which was produced by Coleo records.

The reggae-infused track was his second release after his debut in 2016.

Benjamin Yin Ching Hu, whose stage name is Benjin YNS, released his first song during the 2016 elections campaign season, titled “Ghana First”.

Speaking about his latest track in an interview with the GNA Entertainment in Tamale, Benjin YNS said the song drew inspiration from the pursuit of wealth, which drove the youth towards despicable deeds.

He said the song emphasised the influence of money while also issuing a caution to members of the public about its limitations in terms of power.

Benjin YNS, also a professional teacher, said he majored in the reggae and highlife genres of music.

He said “my music touches on gospel, love, general life and social issues” adding he endeavoured to educate and influence lives with music.

He said the recent track was his fourth since he began music officially, noting that there were other two songs titled: “mothers’ love” and “fathers’ love”.

The musician appealed for support to promote his song and said that was necessary to sustain his career.

He said “I appeal for support of any kind that can help take my music career to the next level.”

“What’s money” is available for streams on all music platforms.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

