Two Ghanaians to participate in Plock Orlen Open Championship in Poland  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, April 18, GNA – Two Ghanaians Wheelchair athletes have been selected to participate in the 2024 Plock Orlen Polish Open Championship, an International Wheelchair Tennis Federation Futures in Poland.

The four-day competition scheduled for April 8-20, 2024, was to enable athletes to secure points to support their application for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

They were Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo and Bridget Nartey of the Ghana Tennis Federation Wheelchair tennis players who secured local sponsorship, with the support from the Ghana Tennis Federation Board.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Dzidzienyo expressed excitement for the opportunity given to him and urged Ghanaians to keeping supporting them.

He said, “I want to thank the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federations boards, our sponsors for the support”.

Madam Nartey also called on Ghanaians, corporate entities, non-governmental organisation to support them.

She said, “I am appealing to Ghanaians, everyone to support us in their prayers for this year’s Poland competition”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

