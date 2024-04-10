South Koreans elect new parliament with no clear front-runner

Seoul, Apr. 10, (dpa/GNA) – South Korean voters go to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new parliament.

A total of 44.25 million people are eligible to cast their vote in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol hopes to come out on top. The socially liberal Democratic Party (DP) wants to prevent this and maintain its majority in the National Assembly.

The distribution of 300 seats is at stake.

According to the state election commission, more than 950 candidates and 38 parties have registered for Wednesday’s poll.

The election is also seen as an important interim assessment of Yoon’s government, which has been in office for two years.

The next presidential election is scheduled for 2027.

Predicting the distribution of seats in parliament is considered difficult. The latest polls by various opinion research institutes have no clear prediction as to which party will win.

GNA

