Sixty-four percent of deaths related to heart and cardiac arrests – Coordinator

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), April 12, GNA – Mrs Pearl Baah, Adaklu District Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) zones Coordinator has disclosed that 64 per cent of deaths in the country were related to heart failures and cardiac arrests, which could be prevented.

She urged Ghanaians to regularly access Healthcare delivery at least once in a month so as to curtail those deaths.

Mrs. Baah made the disclosure at a meeting held by the Adaklu Kodzobi Community Health Management Committee at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu district.

The meeting was to draw a blueprint, which would serve as a guide for health issues of the community and also for the maintenance of the CHPS Compound.

Mrs. Baah stated that there was a wellness clinic attached to health facilities that one could go and check his or her blood pressure and sugar levels and advised the people to patronize them.

“Some deaths can be prevented if we take our health issues seriously,” she said.

The Coordinator informed the committee that Havard University in the United Kingdom in collaboration with the University of Health And Allied Sciences in Ho would in May this year, carry out a survey on the causes, elimination and prevention of malaria and at Adaklu Kodzobi and Adaklu Have and urged them to assist the team to achieve their aim.

Mr. Matthew Adam Ayamba, Adaklu District Director of Health, noted with concern that malaria cases were still high in the district.

He urged the people to use the insecticide treated mosquito nets (ITMN) that would be given to them free of charge, adding “try as much as possible to use them and also make your surroundings clean.”

Mr. Ayamba said it was disheartening to see people using the mosquito nets to fence their gardens.

He disclosed that the health Directorate took delivery of about fifty bales of the ITMN for distribution to the people.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, appealed to the Ghana Health Service to upgrade the CHPS Compound in the community, which served four communities with a population of over 5000 people.

He also entreated government to reintroduce the fumigation of communities in addition to the distribution of the ITMNs so as to eradicate malaria completely.

