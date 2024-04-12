Nanton Senior High Technical School appeals for dormitory block

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Nanton (N/R), April 12, GNA – Authorities of Nanton Senior High Technical School in the Northern Region have appealed to government to construct a dormitory block for the school to attract more students.

Mr Ibrahim Sualisu, Acting Headmaster, Nanton Senior High Technical School, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said this was crucial for the school’s development, students well-being and enhancing teaching and learning.

The Nanton Senior High Technical School is a day school and almost all the students live far away from the school.

Mr Sualisu said some of the students were from other districts and their parents rented accommodation for them in the Nanton town, which was a worry to both parents and the teachers, adding that the situation was affecting students’ attendance to class.

He said construction of a dormitory block at the school would create a conducive learning environment and ensure quality tuition and learning.

