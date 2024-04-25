Residents protest construction of filling station in residential enclave

By Samuel Akumatey

Tema, April 25, GNA – Residents of Tema community 11 have demonstrated against the construction of a filling station in the midst of the residential area.

The project, which began a few months ago, has been progressing despite attempts to halt it through several petitions to stakeholders including the Tema Development Corporation.

The developer is alleged to have altered the engineering of the community’s main storm drain for the project, which shares common walls with two residences, one of which is the permanent abode of the Assembly Member, who is also Presiding Member of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Mr Kofi Gantor Logah, a member of the community, who convened the protest, said the action became necessary following attempts by the developer to ignore the appeal of the community over safety concerns.

According to the convener, the developer had “used dubious means” to acquire signatures from community members to secure approval from regulators such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

He said the community remained one of the most endowed with public amenities in the metropolis and therefore had no dire need for a filling station in a densely populated neighbourhood.

“We should not wait for another disaster to happen for ministers and public officials to go round hospitals and homes in the name of sympathising with the victims,” Mr. Logah asserted.

The siting of filling stations continue to attract public interest amidst news of explosions that consume entire neighbourhoods, and the community members in mourning attire marched through the neighbourhood wielding placards with various inscriptions calling on the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and other regulatory bodies to halt the construction.

The protest was under the watch of a heavy deployment of Police personnel.

Mr Felix Sobreh, the Assembly Member, said lives were being threatened with the realisation of the hazardous service, and that all avenues available were being exploited in addressing the canker.

He recounted how the NPA had served the developer notice to desist from the project as it affected the community’s main storm drainage causing flooding in the area.

It is also alleged that the developer already buried storage tanks and filled them with fuel, and the Assembly Member spoke of the likelihood of fuel leaks in the event of heavy rains.

“The community petitioned the NPA and the Authority in their response stated clearly that the developer should halt the construction. They stated a lot of reasons why he should comply with the order. There is a storm drain here and when it rains there is the risk of flooding. Let’s remember what happened at Nkrumah Circle. When it rains the same thing could happen here.

“NPA has written to this man (the developer) but he remains so adamant,” Mr. Sobreh stated, adding that National Security, National Investigations Bureau, and the Fire Service among other stakeholders had been petitioned.

Mr Richard Akomaning, co-convenor, told the GNA the construction compromised service lines resulting in a two-week water shortage, and that stakeholders in the community would not relent on necessary actions to save the area.

GNA

