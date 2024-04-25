Five Short Films to be shot about Wetlands on Northern Black Sea Coast

Varna, on the Black Sea, April 25 (BTA/GNA) – Five short films about the wetlands around Durankulak Lake, Shabla-Ezerets Lake, Kazashko village and Yatata Nature Reserve will be made, the Public Environmental Center for Sustainable Development in Varna announced on Tuesday. The short films will introduce viewers to the natural wealth and conservation regimes of these territories as well as good practices for the economic development of the areas. The fifth film will present the wetlands in general, emphasising their sustainable use, the centre specified.

They will be produced by the Public Environmental Center and will be available for free viewing and download. In addition, the short films will be used during training meetings with students, which the centre will organize at the beginning of the next school year.

Within the framework of the project called Unknown Paradise, a four-day tent camp in the village of Ezerets will be organized in August as well. This will enable environmentalists to showcase and promote sustainable ways of recreation. Students from eleventh and twelfth grades will be invited to participate, as they will learn about the importance of wetlands for the future of the area.

The Unknown Paradise project was implemented thanks to the social initiative of Lidl Bulgaria in partnership with the Workshop for Civic Initiatives Foundation and the Bulgarian Donors’ Forum. Wetlands are among the ecosystems most strongly influenced by human activity, said the Public Environmental Center, adding that their coverage has significantly decreased over the years, causing a loss of associated biodiversity. The centre also reported that local people in the villages along the northern Black Sea coast complain about waste left behind by tourists during the summer months.

