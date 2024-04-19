Residents of Nyanfeku Ekroful excited over Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse’s elevation

Samuel Ackon

Nyanfeku Ekroful (C/R), April19, GNA – Nyanfeku Ekroful hometown of Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse was thrown into ecstatic jubilation amidst drumming and dancing in the streets, over her announcement as the first female physics professor in the 75 years of the University of Ghana’s establishment.

The residents said as an indigene of the town in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District, her contribution to the development of the community had been remarkable and she needed to be celebrated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Esi Acquah, a teacher said her elevation to a full fledged Professor of Physics was not a surprise as she mostly advised girls in the Area to pursue education to the highest level.

She said the soft spoken Prof. Browne Klutse had been offering deep advises that had encouraged more girls who otherwise will have dropped out of school to further their education to the senior high, especially in STEM schools.

In addition, she had supported brilliant but needy students in the area to continue their education to benefit the community and the nation as a whole

Mr Nicholas Amoah, a trader said her remarkable performance had made her a beacon of hope and empowerment for the girl child in the community and the district.

He said this will motivate girls to also pursue science subjects and not be deterred because with determination, hope and attitude of learning, it could be achieved.

Prof. Klutse was born on May 1981, at Nyanfeku Ekroful in the AAK District, started her education at Anomabo Methodist Primary and Junior High School.

She continued to Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School and later to the University of Cape Coast to study Bsc. Physics.

